Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,337. Avolta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Get Avolta alerts:

Avolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.