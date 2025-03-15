Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Avolta Stock Performance
Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,337. Avolta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.
Avolta Company Profile
