B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.