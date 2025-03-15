B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RILYL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.15.
About B. Riley Financial
