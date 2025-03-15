B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 16,500,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 32,243,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

