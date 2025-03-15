Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €22.90 ($24.89) and last traded at €23.00 ($25.00). 3,641,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.64 ($25.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

