Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – March 15th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in well-established, financially solid companies known for their stability, reliability, and long-term performance. Investors often favor these stocks for their consistent dividends, stable earnings, and resilience during economic downturns, making them a cornerstone of many investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 527,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,593. Karman has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 14,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,287. The company has a market cap of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,370. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

