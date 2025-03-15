BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.03 and last traded at C$14.01. 473,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 369,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.98.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.94.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

