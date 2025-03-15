Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 175.0% in February

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,232. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 371,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.77% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

