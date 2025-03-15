Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Branicks Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DDCCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

