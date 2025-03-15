Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Branicks Group Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of DDCCF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
About Branicks Group
