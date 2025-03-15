Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 29,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
