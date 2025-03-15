Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $190.74 and last traded at $192.89. Approximately 8,674,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,398,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $919.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.