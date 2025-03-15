Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 55,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

