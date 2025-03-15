Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 10.2 %
OTCMKTS BHLL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 262,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
