Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the February 13th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 10.2 %

OTCMKTS BHLL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 262,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,675. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

