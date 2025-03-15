Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

