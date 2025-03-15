Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 255,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Carrefour stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 2,265,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Carrefour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
