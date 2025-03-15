C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.55). 21,797,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £557.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.40.

In other C&C Group news, insider Roger Alexander White purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($156,512.74). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,553.40). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 179,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,002,983. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

