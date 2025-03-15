China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $25.75. 2,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.