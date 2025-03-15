China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CIADY traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $25.75. 2,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.
