City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.07 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.27). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.51), with a volume of 61,973 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of £168.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.90.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. City of London Investment Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that City of London Investment Group Plc will post 31.8965517 EPS for the current year.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.