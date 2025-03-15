City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.15 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.75). City of London shares last traded at GBX 444.50 ($5.75), with a volume of 515,286 shares traded.

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

About City of London

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.