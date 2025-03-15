Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 12.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 8,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 1,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coles Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coles Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Coles Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coles Group

Coles Group Stock Performance

Coles Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

(Get Free Report)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.