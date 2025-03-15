Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,352 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

