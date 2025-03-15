Comparing Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap mining companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium -36.85% -38.04% -13.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Sigma Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -6.92 Sigma Lithium $192.85 million 6.61 -$28.33 million ($0.48) -23.85

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Augusta Gold



Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium



Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

