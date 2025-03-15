Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,602.43 ($33.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,648 ($34.25). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,648 ($34.25), with a volume of 33,957,297 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.34) to GBX 2,600 ($33.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,690 ($34.79).

Get Compass Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPG

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,731.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,604.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Group

In related news, insider Palmer Brown purchased 9,401 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £249,690.56 ($322,973.17). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.