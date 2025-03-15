Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 434,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,093,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Cosan Trading Up 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Naman Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 214,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

