COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in February

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,075,500 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 14,927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,013.7 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
Shares of CICOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
About COSCO SHIPPING
