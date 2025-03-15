COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in February

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,075,500 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 14,927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,013.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of CICOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

