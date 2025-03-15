Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 143.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 698874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.20 ($1.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.35. The firm has a market cap of £387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider William Floydd bought 11,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £17,307.68 ($22,387.38). Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.