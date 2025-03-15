Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECA) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.09. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Capital Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECA. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000.
About Denali Capital Acquisition
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.
