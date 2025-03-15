Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 108.0% in February

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,039,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 689,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,851 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

