Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Up 108.0% in February

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DMA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,054. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
About Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
