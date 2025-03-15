Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 99.8% in February

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the February 13th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,996,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DTEGY. Hsbc Global Res cut Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

DTEGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,991. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

