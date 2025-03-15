Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $25.86. 222,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 302,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 10.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $904,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

