Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

