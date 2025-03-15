Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 566903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

