DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DD traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,529. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

