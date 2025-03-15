Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

