Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Down 21.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) were down 21.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Embla Medical hf. Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

About Embla Medical hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Prosthetics, Bracing & Supports, and Patient Care. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated.

