Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.