Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
