Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Update

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equitable Financial Price Performance

EQFN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equitable Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

