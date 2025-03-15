Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.10). Approximately 34,500,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,320,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

