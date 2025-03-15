Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) were down 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 183,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 168,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Europa Metals

At Europa Metals, we are focused on developing the next generation of sustainable mining assets, providing full supply chain transparency and operating to global best practice standards.

Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.

Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.

