Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.87 and last traded at C$10.97, with a volume of 26744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, with a total value of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

