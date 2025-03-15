Everus (NYSE:ECG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 274907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

