Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 446,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 146,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Stock Down 12.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
