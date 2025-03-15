Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 446,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

