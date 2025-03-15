Family Firm Inc. Acquires 327 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

