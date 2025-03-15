Family Firm Inc. Sells 171,796 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $562.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.