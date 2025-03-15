Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Up 13.5% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.08). Approximately 3,290,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,344,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.95).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £617.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
