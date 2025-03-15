First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in February

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $27.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

