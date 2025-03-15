First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northern Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,557. First Northern Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.01%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.