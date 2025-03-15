First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 211,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the previous session’s volume of 31,215 shares.The stock last traded at $105.42 and had previously closed at $107.09.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.