Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
DFP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 60,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,425. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
